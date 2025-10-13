Nifty’s Next Big Test: Can It Cross This Level To Claim A New All-Time High?

The benchmark Nifty 50 index traded with a positive bias throughout the week, ending higher in four out of five trading sessions. Notably, on Friday, the index witnessed a follow-through buying and closed above the ‘Shooting Star’ candlestick pattern formed on Oct. 7, thereby negating its earlier bearish implications.

On Friday, the index opened on a firm note and moved higher during the early session. However, it later turned range-bound with stock-specific action dominating trade. Eventually, Nifty 50 settled at 25,285.35, up 103.55 points or 0.41%.

On the daily chart, the index formed a bullish candle with a higher high and higher low compared with the previous session. As highlighted earlier, the bulls successfully invalidated the bearish signal of the Shooting Star by closing decisively above the 25,220 level.

From a pattern perspective, Nifty continues to oscillate within a long-standing symmetrical triangle formation, bounded by converging trendlines. Historically, such formations often lead to strong directional moves upon breakout. The index also remains comfortably above all key moving averages i.e. 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-DMA, reinforcing a bullish undertone.