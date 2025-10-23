Nifty 50 Rallies Past 26,000 After A Year — Five Key Reasons Behind The Surge

India's benchmark index, Nifty 50, on Thursday reclaimed the 26,000 mark after over a year, as multiple tailwinds helped boost positive sentiment. The 50-stock index rose for the sixth consecutive session, after reports said India and the United States are close to a trade deal.

The Nifty 50 on Thursday gained as much as 0.9% or 225 points to hit 26,099 intraday. The last time the index was above 26,000 was Sept. 30, 2024. The all-time high of 26,277 was hit on Sept. 27, 2024.

The Nifty is now just 0.4% away from scaling a new record high. The index has rallied 18% off April low. October is set to register the second straight month of gains this year.

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect Nifty to continue with its positive momentum and rise towards 26,500 level on growing optimism over US-India trade deal. On the downside, 25,900-26,000 is expected to act as immediate support area.