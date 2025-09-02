Nifty Weekly Expiry Shifts To Tuesday — Key Things To Know
The Nifty Index Futures settled 0.73% higher at 24,748 on Monday with an open interest addition of 146 contracts, indicating a fresh long buildup of positions.
Starting today, Sept. 2, the expiry day of Nifty weekly futures shifts to Tuesday. The NSE had announced a major change in the expiry schedule for index and stock derivatives contracts.
The changes follow approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, allowing NSE to use Tuesday expiry and letting BSE shift to Thursday.
Under the revised schedule, all Nifty monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and weekly contracts, as well as Bank Nifty monthly and quarterly contracts, will now expire on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays.
Nifty Futures Indicate Long Buildup
The Nifty Index Futures settled 0.73% higher at 24,748 on Monday with an open interest addition of 146 contracts, indicating a fresh long buildup of positions.
The benchmark Nifty 50 has moved 0.5% in the September contract since the last expiry. Open interest position has been lower by 12.5% due to short covering and higher by 24.4% across F&O, led by put writing.
The Nifty September Futures is trading at a premium of 123 points. The Nifty current open interest value is Rs 41,133.77 crore.
The Nifty Options saw call writing with maximum activity at 24,000 Put and 25,000 Call strike prices. The Nifty Option open interest distribution suggests a trading range between 24,000 and 25,000. The Nifty Open Interest Put Call Ratio is at 1.3.
FII Activity
Foreign institutional investors net added a long position worth Rs 278.61 crore in Nifty Futures, taking the total open interest of the FIIs in Nifty Futures to Rs 27,777 crore, marginally higher than the previous session, suggesting the FPIs are covering their short positions.
The FII Index long position has risen to 9.27 from 8.6. The long-short ratio has climbed to 0.1, and the FII open interest put-call ratio stood at 1.18 compared to 0.85 on the previous day.