Nifty Weekly Expiry Shifts To Tuesday — Key Things To Know

Starting today, Sept. 2, the expiry day of Nifty weekly futures shifts to Tuesday. The NSE had announced a major change in the expiry schedule for index and stock derivatives contracts.

The changes follow approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, allowing NSE to use Tuesday expiry and letting BSE shift to Thursday.

Under the revised schedule, all Nifty monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and weekly contracts, as well as Bank Nifty monthly and quarterly contracts, will now expire on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays.