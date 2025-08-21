Nifty Trails Global Peers Amid FII Outflows And Trade Tensions

India's benchmark Nifty 50 index blazed to record highs in the first few months of 2024, but since then slowing corporate earnings, sustained foreign institutional investor outflows and global headwinds have since dragged it down. Despite posting modest gains of 3.56% so far this year, the index continues to underperform global peers.

In comparison, most major global indices have delivered significantly stronger returns this year. The Kospi has surged 30.48%, while the Hang Seng has climbed 28.25%. Germany’s DAX has gained 21.24%, the FTSE 100 is up 12.45%, China’s CSI 300 has advanced 11.81%, Japan’s Nikkei is also higher by 7.50%, and the S&P 500 has risen 8.45%.