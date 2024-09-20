Nifty Tops 25,700, Sensex Up 1,000 Points As Bulls Power Rally: Midday Market Update

Traders sent India's benchmark indices to fresh highs for the third consecutive session as positive global cues enabled fresh buying on domestic stocks.

On Dalal Street, financials and consumer stocks led the day's gains on positive sentiment.

Nifty rose as much as 1.22% to cross the key 25,700 mark while Sensex surged by 1.27% to 84,240. At 11:46 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 272 points, or 1.07% higher at 25,688, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 932 points, or 1.12% at 84,117.

Sectoral indices like Nifty Financial Services, and FMCG climbed to fresh life highs during the session.

A significant trend in India is the outperformance of Bank Nifty, which is up two percent this week against Nifty’s rise of 0.2%, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. "Weakness in the broader market on valuation concerns is another important trend. These trends are likely to continue."

Major Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng extended their gains buoyed by soft landing hopes in the US. Japanese stocks led the rise after the Bank of Japan maintained the status quo on its policy decision.

Positive sentiment for the region came as the latest jobs data in the US support the Fed's hopes on soft landing. The MSCI Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, rose by 0.74% to 710.63 during the day.