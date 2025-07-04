Nifty Top Gainers, Losers On July 4: Bajaj Finance, Infosys To Trent, Tata Steel
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.22% higher at 25,461, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.23% up at 83,432.89.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Trent Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were the top losers in trade for the day.
Marking the highest losses for the day, Trent declined nearly 12% during trade on Friday. The scrip closed lower at Rs 5,456. Tata Steel ended with 1.75% losses and closed at Rs 163. Eicher Motors and Tech Mahindra closed over 1% lower at Rs 5,629 and Rs 1,655 respectively. Maruti Suzuki also closed with 0.83% losses and closed at Rs 12,646.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., led with 1.66% gains, closing at Rs 925. Infosys and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories closed with over 1% gains as well at Rs 1,640 and Rs 1,307 respectively. ICICI Bank shares closed 1.09% higher at Rs 1,442 while shares of HUL also closed in the green marking gains of 1.12%. The scrip closed at Rs 2,339 apiece on NSE.
Benchmark indices broke a two-day losing streak to settle higher on Friday but on a weekly basis the Nifty 50 and Sensex declined over 0.75%.
