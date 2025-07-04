Nifty Top Gainers, Losers On July 4: Bajaj Finance, Infosys To Trent, Tata Steel

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.

Trent Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were the top losers in trade for the day.