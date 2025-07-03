Nifty Top Gainers, Losers On July 3: Dr. Reddy's, Apollo Hospitals To SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra

Dr. Reddy's saw the highest gains among the lot, closing 1.90% higher at Rs 1,295 apiece. Apollo Hospitals and Hero MotoCorp both closed up 1.75% at Rs 7,572.50 and Rs 4,318 per share, respectively.

ONGC closed with 1.24% gains at Rs 244.05 apiece on the NSE. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. gained 1.03%, closing at Rs 12,752.

SBI Life Insurance marked the most losses among the lot, ending 2.87% lower at Rs 1,803.60. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv also closed 1.96% and 1.40% lower at Rs 2,126.60 and Rs 1,979.80, respectively. JSW Steel closed 1.26% down at Rs 1,046.50 apiece on the NSE. Grasim stock closed in the red, declining 1.24% at Rs 2,814.40 per share.

Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 48.10 points or 0.19% lower at 25,405.40, while the BSE Sensex closed 170.22 points or 0.20% down at 83,239.47. During the day, Nifty fell 0.27% to trade at 25,384.35 and Sensex declined 0.27% to 83,186.74.