Nifty Top Gainers, Losers On July 3: Dr. Reddy's, Apollo Hospitals To SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 48.10 points or 0.19% lower at 25,405.40, while the BSE Sensex closed 170.22 points or 0.20% down at 83,239.47.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 index on Wednesday.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Grasim Industries Ltd. were the top losers in trade for the day.
Dr. Reddy's saw the highest gains among the lot, closing 1.90% higher at Rs 1,295 apiece. Apollo Hospitals and Hero MotoCorp both closed up 1.75% at Rs 7,572.50 and Rs 4,318 per share, respectively.
ONGC closed with 1.24% gains at Rs 244.05 apiece on the NSE. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. gained 1.03%, closing at Rs 12,752.
SBI Life Insurance marked the most losses among the lot, ending 2.87% lower at Rs 1,803.60. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv also closed 1.96% and 1.40% lower at Rs 2,126.60 and Rs 1,979.80, respectively. JSW Steel closed 1.26% down at Rs 1,046.50 apiece on the NSE. Grasim stock closed in the red, declining 1.24% at Rs 2,814.40 per share.
Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Thursday.