Nifty Top Gainers, Losers On July 16: M&M, Wipro To Shriram Finance, Eternal

Mahindra & Mahindra shares led gains, rising 2.17%. Wipro and SBI closed 2.10% and 1.87% up, respectively. While Tech Mahindra shares advanced 1.83%, shares of Nestle also closed in the green, rising 1.73%.

Marking the highest losses for the day, Shriram Finance declined 2.37%. Eternal ended 1.54% lower. Sun Pharma and Cipla closed nearly 1.36% and 1.35% lower, respectively. Tata Steel stock also fell 1.07%.

The benchmark indices closed on gains for the second-consecutive day. Nifty PSU bank emerged as the top gaining sector, led by SBI. All sectoral Indices gain in trade barring Metal, Pharma and Financials services.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.06% higher at 25,212.05, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.08% up at 82,634.48.