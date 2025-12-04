Nifty To Touch 29,000 In 2026: BofA Predicts 11.4% Upside; Backs Financials, Real Estate Sectors

Bank of America in its report on Thursday projected a steady but earnings-reliant market, with the Nifty likely to reach 29,000, translating to an upside of 11.4%.

The brokerage in its report said it continues to prefer large-caps over small and mid-caps, echoing the 2025 trend, though it notes that parts of the SMID universe are beginning to show selective opportunities, particularly in Financials, IT, Chemicals, Jewellery, Consumer Durables and Hotels.

According to BofA, risks are skewed to the upside, driven by the broader events calendar, anticipated policy continuity and the possibility of foreign institutional outflows reversing. However, the downside, if it emerges, could disproportionately affect SMID caps given their more elevated valuations and sharper reaction to risk sentiment.