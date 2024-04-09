Nifty To Touch 23,000 Mark Soon, Says Analyst

Mid and small-cap stocks have shown a strong upward movement, and the technical charts also reflect the same, according to Kunal Shah. “I expect Nifty to touch the mark of 22,800\900 and eventually 23,000 on the higher end,” said Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.

Bank Nifty looks very positive along with the potential to reach the 50,000 mark, he said.

Mid and small caps may witness consolidation where certain sectors may outperform, rather than the entire pack of mid and small cap stocks, he said. “At higher levels, we will keep consolidating at mid cap and small caps. But the indices will continue to make newer highs.”

Kunal recommends Larsen & Toubro Ltd., at a target price of Rs 4,100 per share and stop loss at Rs 3,700 apiece.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 24.55 points, or 0.11%, lower at 22,641.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 58.80 points, or 0.079%, down at 74,683.70. Nifty rose to a fresh high at 22,768.40, while Sensex gained to a record high of 75,124.28 during the day.