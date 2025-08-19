Business NewsMarketsNifty To Hit 26,700 By June 2026: Citi Eyes 7% Upside On Festive-Led Consumption Revival
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty To Hit 26,700 By June 2026: Citi Eyes 7% Upside On Festive-Led Consumption Revival

Citi pointed to a reduction in US tariffs, a pickup in consumption and credit, and stability in the earnings trajectory.

19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Stock Market Holiday
Nifty 50 June 2026 target is pegged at 26,700. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Citi has turned constructive on Indian equities, projecting a 7% upside in the Nifty 50 by June 2026, with a target of 26,700 driven by resilient macro fundamentals, supportive domestic flows, and a potential revival in consumption and credit demand.

"We believe Indian equities are set up well here," Citi said in its India strategy note, citing a combination of factors, including resilient macro, valuation premium to emerging markets at long-term averages, and multiple stimulus measures such as tax cuts, rate reductions, and the recent GST overhaul.

Citi noted that Q1 earnings were largely in line, and while trends remain muted, Ebitda performance met expectations. "Earnings expectations at 11%, 2-year CAGR are reasonable and in line with long-term averages," the note added.

ALSO READ

Nifty To Hit 30,000 In 2026? Behind JPMorgan's Bull Case—Key Sectors And Stocks To Watch
Opinion
Nifty To Hit 30,000 In 2026? Behind JPMorgan's Bull Case—Key Sectors And Stocks To Watch
Read More

Citi outlines upside triggers for Nifty 50

The brokerage said that the domestic mutual fund flows rebounded in July, particularly in multi-cap and flexi-cap categories, while foreign institutional investors remain underweight on India, with positioning near 20-year lows. "MSCI India has underperformed MSCI EM and MSCI World by 19% and 13% respectively in dollar terms year-to-date,” Citi highlighted.

On the upside triggers, Citi pointed to a reduction in US tariffs, a pickup in consumption and credit, and stability in the earnings trajectory. “Earnings downgrades have weighed on the market CYTD; stability and then a better outlook could result in meaningful upside,” it said.

However, the brokerage flagged slower-than-expected consumption recovery as a key risk, especially in urban areas and discretionary segments like auto and consumer durables.

“Earnings estimates were already factoring in some consumption pickup ahead, especially during the festive season,” Citi noted, adding that channel checks and management commentary will be crucial in assessing the trend.

Citi’s sector preferences include overweight positions in Financials, Telecom, Healthcare, and Cement, while it remains underweight on IT, Metals, and Staples.

ALSO READ

GST Overhaul: Auto To FMCG — Sector-Wise Impact Of Modi's Pre-Diwali Tax Relief Push
Opinion
GST Overhaul: Auto To FMCG — Sector-Wise Impact Of Modi's Pre-Diwali Tax Relief Push
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT