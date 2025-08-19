Nifty To Hit 26,700 By June 2026: Citi Eyes 7% Upside On Festive-Led Consumption Revival

Citi has turned constructive on Indian equities, projecting a 7% upside in the Nifty 50 by June 2026, with a target of 26,700 driven by resilient macro fundamentals, supportive domestic flows, and a potential revival in consumption and credit demand.

"We believe Indian equities are set up well here," Citi said in its India strategy note, citing a combination of factors, including resilient macro, valuation premium to emerging markets at long-term averages, and multiple stimulus measures such as tax cuts, rate reductions, and the recent GST overhaul.

Citi noted that Q1 earnings were largely in line, and while trends remain muted, Ebitda performance met expectations. "Earnings expectations at 11%, 2-year CAGR are reasonable and in line with long-term averages," the note added.