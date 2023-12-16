Nifty This Week In Technical Charts: A Runaway Market!

And for sure, the profits are indeed being made. It is another warning signal when money making becomes too easy. As it is now. Eventually, this too will change. That point will dawn on you when you find, one day, that you bought a lot of recent dips or breakouts or rumors or news flows etc. and none of them have delivered. Possibly that moment will be when you seem to be running out of capital, as earlier, you just kept swapping one winner for another new buy. Alongside, you will also find that stocks are no longer responding the same brisk way as they used to.

All these will manifest on the charts as basic patterns of disturbed highs and lows, in contrast to the regular higher highs patterns that you used to see. It may be a stock or two creating a pattern of the high rolling over, slowly, breaking a trend or a prior swing low etc. etc. But in the noise of the rising market, that may all go unnoticed. Until the big break suddenly happens.

Please understand that I am not advocating that any of these is going to happen. Just describing how reversals creep up on us. It is very rare that there is a big bang end. Remember that at such stages, a small dip in the index (say 5%) will see a 20% drop in a small cap stock. Those then become difficult to come back from.

Just preparing readers from getting complacent, a feeling that often accompanies consistent push to new highs.

Stoploss levels are provided just for those kind of eventualities. But in markets like these, people tend not to observe stop losses. Markets always come back from dips, don’t they, they ask? In an uptrend, they do. Until they don’t, anymore. Unless you are watching for those, you will miss them.

If one has to continue to participate in these markets- and one must, because these phases are crazily dynamic- then the one rule to follow is, Make mistakes in the direction of the trend. Meaning, better to go wrong trading long rather than going short. If the buy dip is working, your trades will still come back into profit. If not, you will have losses on the last set of trades. But you must certainly not make the mistake of going short when the trend is strongly up. I say this because there plenty of folks out there who want to wield the sword right now, because, they “feel” the market is now “too high”. People have been thinking that ever since this rally started about two months or more ago!

One other way that you can participate in this market is by using a scaling-in method. If you wish to buy something, then do a smaller size, set up the next resistance and add some more when the next resistance is taken out. Move the stop a bit higher. The general tendency of people is to take an ‘all-in’ position and then hope for the best. At all-time highs of the market that would certainly be a risky strategy. Hence, I am suggesting this variant. Your earnings may be lesser when you win but you will also get hit lesser by increased volatility.

Every market needs a changed approach. So we need to be flexible. I just shared some of my experiences here with the readers.

Returning to market possibilities, like I stated earlier, this market is still in a rewarding mode. At such times, our mistakes get glossed over and most times, we don’t even realize that we have made mistakes. So long as that remains, all we need to do is be in the market. Participate to the fullest, with trades and investments. Don’t overlook setting stops, however far away those may be.

In an earlier letter I had stated that the time window for looking for some changes begins from around Dec 12 and this extends till around Dec 22. I expect the current advance to peak out by the second date. This was mentioned last week as well and I reiterate that. Not to mean that market will drop in a heap from there- but that the strong rise may peter out.

Stocks and sectors are moving on a wide front. News flow continues to influence positively. The next round of corporate numbers would now be after Jan 15 or so. Hence some lull may be expected before that. Beginning last week of December, it may be prudent to have nearer stops and begin taking some money off the table.