Nifty Upside Target Seen At 26,333 Even As CLSA Maintains Cautious Stance—But There's A Catch

Nifty's path higher remains intact, according to CLSA's technical analyst Laurence Balanco, who sees an upside of 26,333, but only if the critical support levels remain intact.

Balanco said that the index continues to oscillate near the 24,000 - 24,043 zone, defined by the 200-day moving average and upper boundary of the February-April double-bottom pattern.

This comes at a time when the Indian stock market has been wrought by cautious sentiment, especially amid geopolitical uncertainty and a thaw in trade talks with the United States.