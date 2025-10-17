Nifty Stocks Add Rs 86,000 Crore In Market Cap As Index Hits One-Year Peak

India's 50 largest and most liquid stocks added nearly Rs 86,000 crore in market capitalisation on Friday as the benchmark Nifty 50 scaled a one-year high.

The index closed 0.5% or 125 points higher at 25,709.85, capping a third straight week of gains. The market cap stands at Rs 204 lakh crore.

Intraday, the Nifty hit 25,781, the highest level since mid-October 2024. The 50-stock index is just shy of 500 points from its all-time peak. Telecom, auto and oil and gas sectors contributed the most to gains in the 12 months.

Reliance Industries Ltd. added Rs 25,000 crore in market cap, ahead of its second-quarter financial results. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained over Rs 2,000 crore each.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. saw its value erode by Rs 4,500 crore amid a broader downturn in IT stocks.