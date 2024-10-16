Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Low Tracking Fall In Global Markets: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading near the day's low through midday on Wednesday, tracking the fall in global markets as equity benchmarks in Sydney, Tokyo and Seoul all fell. Losses in shares of Infosys Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. weighed on the indices.

At 11:28 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.36% or 90.20 points lower at 24,967.15, and Sensex fell 0.36% or 292 points to 81,522.52.

After two weeks of high volatility, a bit of consolidation is not bad, according to Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com. "Nifty is not giving clear direction; as long as the support of 24,700-24,800 is respected, it is not too discouraging." The resistance, according to him, has been pegged at 25,200 for the Nifty.

On Bank Nifty, he is more positive for the last couple of days. But he believes a caution is warranted, recommending buying only after a pullback. For the near term, he sees support for Bank Nifty at 51,500 and resistance around 52,000-52,200.