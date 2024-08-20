Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Highs Led By HDFC, Reliance Industries: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded near intraday high through midday on Tuesday led by gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd.

At 1:30 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.55%, or 135 points, higher at 24,708, and the BSE Sensex was trading 433.3 points, or 0.5%, higher at 80,840.

"On the higher side, Nifty will see resistance around 24,800-24,850 followed by the round number of 25,000 levels," said Vikas Jain, head of Research at Reliance Securities.

"RSI has crossed the average line and is moving upwards with positive momentum, and other key technical indicators are also positive," he said.