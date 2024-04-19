Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As L&T, Infosys, Axis Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

The benchmark equity indices continued to trade lower on Friday as reports of tension in West Asia impacted investor sentiments. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed the most amid weak global cues. Intraday, the benchmarks declined nearly 1% amid investor concerns that the West Asia turmoil might escalate to war. As of 12:08 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 76.15 points or 0.35% lower at 21,919.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 253.11 points or 0.35% down at 72,235.88.

During the day, the Nifty slumped as much as 0.99% to 21,777.65, while the Sensex fell 0.93% to 71,816.46.

"Safe-haven currencies, gold and crude oil jumped after reports of a sharp escalation in Middle East conflicts," Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox, said.

The Indian market looks set to extend recent losses on Friday as upbeat US economic data and hawkish comments from more Fed officials poured cold water on rate-cut hopes, Bagkar said.