Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As IT Stocks, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

The benchmark equity indices erased all early gains to trade lower through midday on Wednesday as Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged.

As of 11:58 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 57.65 points or 0.26% down at 21,871.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 239.98 points or 0.33% lower at 71,946.11.

The Nifty hit intraday high of 22,053.30 and the Sensex touched 72,559.21 so far in the day.