Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As Infosys, RIL Decline: Midday Market Update

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading lower on Wednesday, giving up record high gains from the previous session as Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged. India's benchmarks emerged as some of the top losers among Asian share indices during midday, while most of the markets gave up early gains. The Hang Seng and CSI 300 continued to trade strong following China's stimulus package announcement.

As of 12:30 p.m., Nifty 50 was trading 4.25 points, or 0.21% lower at 25,883.35, and the Sensex was down 133.21 points, or 0.16% at 84,786.84.

Intraday, Nifty declined 0.27% to 25,871.35, and Sensex fell 0.20% to 84,743.04.

The current week low of 25,850 levels is the immediate support on the downside, followed by 25,500, which is highest put open interest strike. RSI has been overbought on multiple shorter term time frames and could witness some retracement from the higher range, said Vikas Jain, head of research, Reliance Securities Ltd.

"The highest call OI has moved higher to 26,200 strikes, while the downside the highest put OI is at 25,700 for the monthly expiry," he said.