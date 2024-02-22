Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As Bank Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

Benchmark stock indices were trading lower through midday on Thursday after opening flat as banking stocks weighed on investors' sentiments.

As of 11:52 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded 352.26 points, or 0.49%, lower at 72,270.83, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 108.65 points, or 0.49%, to 21,946.40.