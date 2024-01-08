Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As Bank, FMCG Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices extended losses through midday on Monday amid volatility as stocks of fast-moving consumer goods and financial services exerted pressure on the indices.

As of 12:30 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 fell 123 points or 0.57% to 21,587.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 408 points or 0.57% to 71,618.32. The Nifty hit intraday low of 21,552.75 and the Sensex fell to a low of 71,521.16.