Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed In Volatile Session: Midday Market Update
The Nifty rose 0.10% and the Sensex gained 0.03% as of 11:39 a.m.
India's benchmark equity indices traded little changed through midday in a volatile session on Thursday.
At 11:39 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 22.05 points or 0.10% to 21,862.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 23.59 points or 0.03% to 71,846.42.
Similar to the previous sessions, the trading on Dalal Street is also expected to witness persistent volatility, influenced by mixed signals from global markets, according to Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. led the gains.
Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Sectoral indices on the NSE were mixed, with the Nifty Oil & Gas gaining over 3%.
The broader markets outperformed the larger peers, with the BSE MidCap gaining 0.76% and the SmallCap rising 1.22% through midday on Thursday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,393 stocks gained, 1,271 fell and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.