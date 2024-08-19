Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed Amid Lack Of Fresh Triggers: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded little changed through midday on Monday due to a lack of fresh triggers, even as gains in Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and the State Bank of India supported the indices.

At 12:30 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.074%, or 18.10 points, higher at 24,559.25, and the BSE Sensex was 26.05 points, or 0.032%, lower at 80,410.80.

"After a short-term correction, the market (Nifty and Sensex) found support near the 50-day Simple Moving Average, or 24,100/79,000, and rebounded sharply," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"A promising reversal formation on the daily and weekly charts, as well as a long bullish candle on the daily chart, indicate a further uptrend from current levels," he said.