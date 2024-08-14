Nifty, Sensex Trade In Narrow Range Amid Lack Of Triggers: Midday Market Update

India's key stock indices were little changed through midday on Wednesday amid a lack of fresh triggers.

At 11:50 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading flat at 24,138.95, and the BSE Sensex was little-changed at 79,059.45.

"The Nifty has broken on the downside from its doji candle, and weakness will continue to persist unless it does not cross 24,400 levels on the higher side," said Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities.

"The 50-day average breakdown at 24,000 levels will trigger a sharp down move across sectors to stocks to test the lower pivot range of 23,650 levels," he said.