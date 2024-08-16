Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher Led By ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS: Midday Market Update

India's key stock indices were trading higher through midday on Friday as global markets rallied after the latest economic data from the US allayed a 'growth scare' in the world's largest economy.

At 11:50 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.92% higher at 24,365.70, and the BSE Sensex was up 0.97% at 79,873.06.

"The Nifty has closed in an inside range of the previous candle, and an either-side breakout could be expected over the next few days," said Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities.

"On the higher side, a crossover of 24,400 levels will witness broad based positive momentum and extend the up move to 24,700 levels," he said.