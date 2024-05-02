Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher Led By HDFC Bank, Reliance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Thursday led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

As of 12:55 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 74.55 points, or 0.33%, higher at 22,679.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 223.79 points, or 0.30%, to 74,706.57. The Nifty rose 0.45% to 22,706.90 and Sensex rose 0.44% to 74,812.43 so far in the day.

"Today, the Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to trend positively, influenced by a blend of global market signals. This comes as Federal Reserve officials opt to maintain interest rates, in line with what the market anticipated," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online.

During the previous trading session, Nifty briefly reached the 22,800 threshold, but couldn't maintain this elevation, ultimately closing near 22,600. As the week comes to an end, Jain expects Nifty to consolidate around its current levels, fluctuating within a wider spectrum of 22,600 and 22,750.