Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As Tata Motors, Coal India, Power Grid Lead Gain: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Monday, tracking gains in shares of Tata Motors Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. of India.

As of 12:13 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 63.95 points, or 0.29%, higher at 21,917.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 114.82 points, or 0.16%, to 72,200.45.

The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 21,964.30, and the Sensex touched 72,385.93 so far on Monday.

"For positional traders, the support levels (for Nifty and Sensex) are 21,700/71,800. If the market remains at that level, then it can go up to 22,127/72,700-73,090, which may continue the uptrend further, leading the market to 22,300-22,400/73,800-74000 levels. On the other hand, the sentiment below 21,700/71,800 may change, and if it stays below that, then it may fall towards 21,600-21,500/71,500-71,200 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

The strategy should be to reduce long positions between 21,950 and 22,050 levels, while buying is advisable only above the reversal patterns, he said.