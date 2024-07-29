Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat After Hitting New Highs: Midday Market Update

The benchmark stock indices swung between highs and lows throughout the session till midday on Monday as positive first-quarter earnings kept the market buoyant, but recent tax tweaks weighed on investors' sentiments.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex opened at a fresh record high and later surged as much as 0.66% and 0.71%, respectively, during the day.

As of 12: 25 p.m., the Nifty was trading at 24,839.1, up 0.02% or 4.3 points, while the Sensex was at 81,301.2, down 0.04% or 32 points.

The undercurrent of this bull market has turned stronger on positive cues, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "The soft-landing scenario for the US economy and expectation of a rate cut by the Fed in September are intact."

In the current scenario, the market is likely to ignore the valuation concerns and march ahead, he said.