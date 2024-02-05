Nifty, Sensex To See Weakness In Short Term, Say Analysts

With a lot of steam left in the long run, equity markets will remain volatile in the short term, with weakness in benchmark and banking indices, according to market analysts.

There is some weakness coming in Nifty and Bank Nifty in the near term, according to Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks and Securities Pvt. "Avoid trading and in a market like this, shorting has not worked."

Volatility is not going away and if it gets slightly deeper, one can look to buy dips, Kapadia said.