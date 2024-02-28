Nifty, Sensex Tank 1%, All Sectors Decline: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices closed over 1% lower on Wednesday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and bank stocks dragged the most.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 247.20 points or 1.11%, down at 21,951.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 790.34 points or 1.08%, lower at 72,304.88.

The Nifty logged its biggest loss in 25 sessions, while the Sensex recorded its biggest fall in 21 sessions.