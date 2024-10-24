Nifty, Sensex Struggle To Recover From Two–Month Low As HUL, ITC Weigh: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at over two–month low on Thursday for a third consecutive session, as earnings reported failed to uplift investors' sentiment. Moreover, a decline in Asian shares, and overnight losses on Wall Street also pressured the Indian benchmarks.

The Nifty 50 ended 36.10 points, or 0.15% down at 24,399.40, and the Sensex ended 16.82 points, or 0.02% lower at 80,065.16.

In Thursday's choppy session, the benchmark indices recovered briefly. Intraday, Nifty 50 rose 0.18% to 24,480.65, and Sensex rose 0.22% to 80,259.82.

Intraday, Nifty 50 fell 0.39% to 24,341.20, and Sensex declined 0.34% to 79,813.02.