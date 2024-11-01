Nifty, Sensex Snap Two–Day Fall In Diwali Muhurat Trade 2024 Session: Market Wrap 

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from two–day decline in an annual special trading session for the occasion of Samvat 2081. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Oil Natural Gas Corp Ltd. shares contributed to the Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.39% or 94.20 points higher at 24,299.55, and the Sensex ended 0.42% or 335.06 points higher at 79,724.12.

During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.67% to 24,368.25, and the Sensex jumped 0.80% to 80,023.75.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects this range-bound move to continue with an increase in volatility as we enter an eventful week. Investor’s focus would remain on the ongoing result season as several index heavy-weights are set to announce their quarterly results next week, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management.

On Thursday, benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall. They were dragged down by shares of IT and financial services companies. However, on a weekly basis, the indices snapped a four–week decline.