Nifty, Sensex Snap Two–Day Fall In Diwali Muhurat Trade 2024 Session: Market Wrap
During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.67% to 24,368.25, and the Sensex jumped 0.80% to 80,023.75.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from two–day decline in an annual special trading session for the occasion of Samvat 2081. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Oil Natural Gas Corp Ltd. shares contributed to the Nifty 50 index.
The Nifty 50 ended 0.39% or 94.20 points higher at 24,299.55, and the Sensex ended 0.42% or 335.06 points higher at 79,724.12.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects this range-bound move to continue with an increase in volatility as we enter an eventful week. Investor’s focus would remain on the ongoing result season as several index heavy-weights are set to announce their quarterly results next week, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management.
On Thursday, benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall. They were dragged down by shares of IT and financial services companies. However, on a weekly basis, the indices snapped a four–week decline.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. added to the index.
HCLTech Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. limited gains in the Nifty 50 index
Top contributors to the Nifty 50 index.
On NSE, in the special Diwali muhurat trading session, 11 sectors ended higher, and one ended lower out of 12.
Sectoral indices ended higher on NSE
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.69% and 1.16% higher, respectively.
On BSE, all 21 sectors ended higher in the short trading session for samvat 2081. The BSE Auto index ended with the most gains, while the BSE Focused IT with least gains.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 3,036 stocks advanced, 542 stocks declined, and 70 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.