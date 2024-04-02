Nifty, Sensex Snap Three-Day Rally To Close Lower As IT Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped their three-day rally to close marginally lower on Tuesday on likely profit booking after indices hit a fresh record high in the previous session.

Information technology stocks came under pressure as hope of an earlier rate cut by the Fed waned following the release of economic data in the US. Mid- and small-cap banks led outperformance in the broader indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points, or 0.04%, lower at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 110.64 points, or 0.15%, to close at 73,903.91.

The market has been witnessing range-bound activity for the last two days, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"For the traders, 22,350/73,700 and 22,500/74,100 would act as key levels for Nifty and Sensex, respectively, to watch," he said. "On the higher side, above 22,500/74,100, the market could rally till 22,600-22,650/74,500-74,600. On the flip side, dismissal of 22,350/73,700 could accelerate the selling pressure."