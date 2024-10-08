Nifty, Sensex Snap Six-Day Losing Streak Ahead Of RBI MPC Outcome: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices snapped their six-session losing streak to end higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. They ended higher even as most global markets fell, and investors now await the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting due on Wednesday.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.88%, or 217.40 points, higher at 25013.15, and the Sensex gained 0.72%, or 584.81 points, to end at 81634.81. Intraday, both the indices gained 1% and 0.88%, respectively.

"The oversold condition played its part well, and after a knee-jerk reaction in the opening trade, one-way upmove was seen throughout the day," according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. "A firm move above 25,140 will confirm the trend reversal, while on the downside, 24,950 will serve as immediate support."