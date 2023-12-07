Nifty, Sensex Snap Seven-Day Rally As Bharti Airtel, ITC, L&T Drag: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices snapped a seven-day gaining streak to end marginally lower on Thursday as Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro weighed on them.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 37 points or 0.17%, lower at 20,901.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 132 points or 0.19%, lower at 69,521.69.

However, the broader market indices outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 closing 0.6% higher and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.4%.