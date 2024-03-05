Nifty, Sensex Set To Snap Four-Day Record Rally As RIL, IT Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a four-day record rally to trade lower through the midday of Tuesday on likely profit booking ahead of key economic data releases in the US.

At 11:51 a.m., Nifty was trading 77.90 points, or 0.35%, lower at 22,327.70, and the Sensex fell 293.53 points, or 0.4%, to 73,578.76.

"Any potential correction (of Nifty 50) towards the 22,300 could prompt fresh long positions," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online.

The Nifty is expected to move towards the 22,500 level in the coming days, he said.