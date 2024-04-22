Nifty, Sensex Rise For Second Day Led By Gains In ICICI Bank, L&T, Infosys: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second day on Monday, led by gains in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 189.40 points or 0.86%, higher at 22,336.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 560.29 points or 0.77%, to end at 73,648.62.

Intraday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.03% to 22,375.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.93% to 73,767.80.

The Indian market extended Friday's relief rally as West Asia tension saw some respite, though the situation remains fluid, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "The recovery was broad-based across sectors, with renewed interest in mid- and small caps. Gold and oil prices showed some relief but are still at elevated levels."

"Hawkish remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve, driven by persistent inflation and robust economic data, spurred a rally in bond yields. The prevailing higher interest rate environment is expected to persist longer than expected, which, along with the moderating earnings growth, suggests a continuation of the consolidation in the near term," he said.

The earnings season will remain in focus, with several prominent companies, including Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd., expected to report their Q4 financial results this week, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.