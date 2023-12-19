Nifty, Sensex Recover On Gains In RIL, FMCG Stocks: Midday Market Update

The benchmark indices erased their morning losses and traded higher during midday on Tuesday due to gains in the fast-moving-consumer-goods companies and Reliance Industries Ltd.

At 11:49 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 17 points or 0.08% higher at 21,436.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 96 points or 0.14% up at 71,411.43.