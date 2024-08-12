Nifty, Sensex Rebound Led By HDFC Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank: Midday Market Update

India's key stock indices rebounded through midday on Monday after erasing morning losses, led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd.

At 12:34 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.15%, or 36.7 points, higher at 24,396.90, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.21%, or 166.44 points, to trade at 79,872.35. During morning trade, the Nifty 50 index had fallen 0.64% to 24,212.10, and the BSE Sensex declined 0.60% to 79,226.13.

"The suggested strategy is to reduce long positions until the market (Nifty) crosses the 24,500 level. Considering trading bets above 24,500 is advisable as there may be a technical breakout that could push the market towards the 24,900 level," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "Below 23,800, Nifty could drop to 23,300."