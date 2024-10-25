Nifty, Sensex Record Longest Weekly Losing Streak In Over 14 Months: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices fell for the fourth consecutive week, the longest streak in since five weeks ended Aug. 24. On a daily basis, they continued their downtrend for the fifth session.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 218.60 points or 0.90% down at 24,180.80 and the BSE Sensex fell 662.87 points or 0.83% to close at 79,402.29. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 1.3% and the Sensex fell as much as 1.2%.