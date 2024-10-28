Nifty, Sensex Record Best Session In A Month; ICICI Bank, M&M Lead: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a five–session losing streak on Monday as the share price of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. led the gains. The benchmark indices recorded the best session in one month.

The Nifty 50 ended 158.35 points or 0.65% higher at 24,339.15, and the Sensex closed 602.75 points or 0.76% up at 80,005.04.

During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 1.29% to 24,492.60, and the Sensex rose 1.43% to 80,539.81.

A rise in the Indian benchmarks' Asian peers also supported the recovery. Asian share indices mostly gained on Monday as oil prices declined, and the Japanese yen fell to the lowest level since July 31.