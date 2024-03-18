Nifty, Sensex Rebound From One-Day Fall As RIL, Tata Steel Lead Gain: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices rebounded on Monday from a one-session fall to end the first session of the week higher, tracking gains in Tata Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 104.99 points, or 0.14%, up at 72,748.42.

Intraday, the Nifty fell as much as 0.48% to 21,916.55 and the Sensex declined 0.45% to 72,314.16.