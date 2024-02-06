Nifty, Sensex Rebound As IT Stocks, L&T Rally: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, with shares of information technology companies contributing the most to gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 167.45 points, or 0.77%, higher at 21,939.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 487.62 points, or 0.68%, to close at 72,219.04.

Intraday, Nifty gained as much as 0.83% and Sensex rose as much as 0.7%.

Despite strong market momentum intraday, profit booking was seen in banking stocks, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"Technically, after an early morning intraday correction, the Nifty took support near 21,700 and reversed sharply. From the day’s lowest point, the market rallied over 210 points," Chouhan said.

Globally, European stocks rose, while global bond markets steadied after the biggest two-day selloff in months. S&P 500 futures rose marginally by 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.3%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 benchmark climbed 0.5%. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 added 0.1%.

Chinese equities soared on speculation that authorities were planning more forceful efforts to end the rout. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped almost 5%.