Nifty, Sensex Rebound As HDFC Bank, RIL, Kotak Mahindra Lead: Market Wrap

"We are of the view that as long as the market is trading above 21,180/70,600, the pullback formation is likely to continue," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said. "The current market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders."

Markets witnessed a rollercoaster ride as key indices plunged in early trades only to recoup their lost ground and end sharply higher, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Earlier, weak European and Asian indices weighed on the sentiment, but India's strong growth-story prospects give investors the comfort to place long-term bullish bets," Tapse said.