Nifty, Sensex Rebound After Opening Lower Led By ICICI Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma

India's benchmark stock indices erased earlier losses to trade high through midday on Friday, led by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

As of 11:55 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 84.15 points, or 0.38%, higher at 22,096.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 201.41 points, or 0.28%, to trade at 72,842.59.

The Nifty 50 had rebounded from the intraday low of 21,883.30 and the Sensex from the low of 72,172.09 it touched earlier on Friday.

"Bearish moves in the IT heavyweights led to a head-and-shoulder breakdown, which has changed the short-term trend to negative. Selected metal stocks look strong on the technical front. After finding resistance at the higher end of the rising channel, the pharmaceutical sector is witnessing a round of correction, and we believe that some more pain is left," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares.