Nifty, Sensex Rebound After Opening Lower Led By HDFC Bank, TCS, Airtel: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded by midday on Wednesday after opening lower, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

As of 12:27 p.m., the NSE Nifty was trading 27.90 points, or 0.12%, higher at 22,481.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 118.35 points, or 0.16%, to trade at 74,022.26.

The Nifty 50 fell to an intraday low of 22,346.50, and the Sensex touched a low of 73,540.27 so far in the day.

"For Nifty, support is foreseen around 22,325-22,375, with a robust buying zone around 22,175-22,250," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive at SAS Online.

"The broader market momentum is positive. The highest call OI has moved higher to a 22,700 strike, while on the downside, the highest put OI is at 22,300 for the weekly expiry," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.