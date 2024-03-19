Nifty, Sensex Plunge Over 1% As RIL, TCS, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update

The benchmark equity indices were trading sharply down through midday on Tuesday, tracking losses in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

As of 11:53 a.m. the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 219.15 points or 0.99% lower at 21,836.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 669.77 points or 0.92% down at 72,078.65.

Intraday, the Nifty slumped as much as 1.12% to 21,808.45, and the Sensex declined 1.02% to 72,007.35.

"We believe that the current market structure is directionless, perhaps traders are waiting for a breakout from either side," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said.

The double-bottom support was placed at 21,900/72,300, below which the index can slip to 21,800–21,600/72,000–71,400. For the day, it is advised to trade as per the given levels, Chouhan said.