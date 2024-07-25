Nifty, Sensex Pare Losses Led By Gains In HDFC Bank, L&T, Tata Motors: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading off their intraday low through midday on Thursday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd., while financial services and fast moving consumer goods companies continued to weigh.

At 12:00 p.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.25%, or 61.20 points, lower at 24,352.30, and the Sensex fell 0.33%, or 279.5 points, to trade at 79,880.6.

"Profit taking is anticipated in the domestic stock market, although there could be continued specific actions in certain stocks," said Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities. ". The overall market direction will likely be influenced by quarterly earnings reports, activities of FIIs, and trends in global markets."

"For the last two weeks, we have been saying markets have been near the top and the risk-reward on the long side does not make sense," said Rahul Ghose, chief executive officer of Hedged.in. He has a bearish stance on the August index.