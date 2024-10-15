Nifty, Sensex Pare Losses As ICICI Bank, Airtel Share Prices Gain: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices pared some of their morning losses by midday on Tuesday, helped by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

At 11:58 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 45.60 points or 0.18% lower at 25,082.35, and the Sensex was 116.22 points or 0.14% down at 81,856.83.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.45% to 25,014.10, and the Sensex declined 0.41% to 81,636.67.

The hourly support average has moved higher to 24,980 levels and would act as trend reversal on the downside from current levels, said Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities.

"The Relative Strength Index is piercing upwards, crossing the averages from the lower range,, while other key technical indicators are showing positive momentum. The highest call open interest has moved higher to 25,500 strikes, while on the downside, the highest put open interest is at 25,000 for the weekly expiry," he said.