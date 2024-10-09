Nifty, Sensex Off Day's High As Initial Reaction To MPC Meet Outcome Fades: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading off their intraday high by midday on Wednesday as the initial reaction to the Monetary Policy Committee meeting outcome faded. The MPC held the RBI's key lending rate steady at 6.5% on Wednesday in line with market expectation.

As of 12:23 p.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 100.50 points, or 0.40%, higher at 25,113.65, and the Sensex gained 268.66 points, or 0.33%, to trade at 81,903.47. The Nifty had surged 0.88%, or 220.90 points, to 25,234.05, and the Sensex rose 0.84% to 82,319.21 after the monetary policy announcement.

"A close above 25,200/82,200 (for Nifty/Sensex) would bring positive surprises, while negative surprises could occur below 24,700/81,000 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "The strategy should be to reduce long positions between the 25,150 and 25,200 levels for Nifty. Short-term traders may consider trading long if Nifty sustains above 25,200 with a stop loss below 25,000," Chouhan said.